Rahul Gandhi Meets Farmer Leaders, Says 'INDIA Alliance Pressured Modi Govt for Legal Guarantee of MSP'

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today, July 24, met a 12-member delegation of farmers from across the country in the Parliament complex and assured them of a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Gandhi said the INDIA Bloc will pressurise the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over their MSP demand. Farmer leaders from six states, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, met Gandhi under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political).

"In our manifesto, we have mentioned MSP with a legal guarantee. We have done the assessment and it can be implemented. We had a meeting right now where we decided that we will talk to the other leader of the INDIA alliance to put pressure on the Govt that MSP legal guarantee should be given to the farmers of the country," said Rahul Gandhi during a press briefing at Parliament premisses.

#WATCH | After meeting farmer leaders, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says "In our manifesto, we have mentioned MSP with a legal guarantee. We have done the assessment and it can be implemented. We had a meeting right now where were decided that we will talk to the other leader of…

Congress leaders and MPs K C Venugopal, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dharamvir Gandhi, Dr Amar Singh, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jai Prakash were also present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the farmers were not being allowed to enter the House complex. "Because they are farmers, maybe this is the reason they are not allowing them in," Gandhi told reporters.

