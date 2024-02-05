Rahul Gandhi Meets Hemant Soren's Wife After Jharkhand Government's Confidence Motion Victory

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, following the success of the newly formed government led by Chief Minister Champai Soren in passing the confidence motion in the state assembly. Rahul Gandhi met Kalpana Soren at her residence in Ranchi, and the meeting was highlighted by Congress General Secretary of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, who shared a photograph of the interaction on social media.

The JMM-INC-RJD-CPI (ML) alliance, led by Chief Minister Champai Soren, convincingly defeated the BJP and its allies in the floor test of the Vidhan Sabha. The coalition government secured a 47:29 majority, comfortably surpassing the halfway mark of 41 in the 81-member assembly. The Assembly Speaker, Rabindra Nath Mahato, announced the results, stating that 47 votes were received in favor of the motion, while 29 were against it.

HEC काम्प्लेक्स के ऐतिहासिक शहीद मैदान में जनसभा से कुछ मिनट पहले और झामुमो-कांग्रेस-राजद-सीपीआई (एमएल) गठबंधन द्वारा विधानसभा के पटल पर भाजपा और उसके सहयोगियों को करारी शिकस्त देने के कुछ मिनट बाद, राहुल गांधी ने हेमंत सोरेन के आवास पर उनकी पत्नी कल्पना सोरेन से मुलाक़ात की।



Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who had been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in an alleged land scam, was present in the Assembly to participate in the floor test. A special court in Ranchi had allowed Soren to take part in the crucial trust vote. During the debate, Hemant Soren emphasized that his arrest symbolizes the oppression faced by tribals and Dalits in society, stating, "If you look back at the oppression faced by adivasis, backward, Dalits, and minorities, it has been brought forward in multiple ways in different forms."

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Chief Minister criticized the central government's perceived disdain towards adivasis and dalits. He remarked, "I do not understand why the ruling (central) government has so much hatred towards adivasis and dalits...They don't hesitate to say that we should remain in jungles. If we come out of the jungle, their graves will get dirty. They think that we are untouchables."

Chief Minister Champai Soren, initiating the debate on the trust motion, accused the Centre of misusing agencies and highlighted the arrest of Hemant Soren in a land scam case. The political dynamics in Jharkhand continue to unfold as the new government establishes its footing and addresses the challenges ahead."