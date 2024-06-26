Rahul Gandhi pledges to champion voice of the marginalized as LoP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, June 26 In a video message, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the people of India, party workers, and the INDIA bloc partners for placing their trust in him for the role of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress leader affirmed his belongingness to them, pledging to advocate their concerns and voice inside the Parliament, while steadfastly defending the Constitution against any assault.

In the video message, Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the role of the opposition leader transcends mere designation, carrying the weighty responsibility of championing people's voices and fighting for their interests and rights.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed his sincere gratitude to the people of the country, Congress workers, and colleagues from the INDIA bloc for entrusting him with their trust.

He emphasised that the position of the Leader of Opposition is not merely a title, but a significant responsibility to represent people's voices and advocate their interests and rights.

The Congress leader said that when someone asked him what it means to be the LoP, he replied that "it is your voice and instrument. Whatever your feelings, your problems, I will raise those on your behalf in the Lok Sabha".

He also highlighted the significance of the Constitution as the most potent safeguard for the poor, deprived, minorities, farmers, and labourers, pledging to vigorously defend it against any threat, and promising to counter every attack with unwavering determination.

"I stand in solidarity with the Dalits, poor, deprived, minorities, farmers, and labourers. We will vigorously oppose any government efforts to undermine or attack the Constitution, and we will steadfastly defend it.

"I belong to you and I will serve exclusively for your benefit. I will amplify your concerns in the Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said in the brief video message posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla officially recognised Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition, following the Congress' communication to the Lok Sabha Secretariat the previous day.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Indian National Congress, has been formally acknowledged as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, effective from June 9.

