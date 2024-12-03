Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, and INDIA Bloc MPs Protest Over Adani Issue at Parliament (Watch Video)

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other MPs from the INDIA bloc, staged a protest at the Parliament premises over the Adani issue.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs of INDIA bloc protest over Adani matter, at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/QrwPv1vnfi — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

On November 27, addressing the allegations against the Adani Group, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated, "You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously, he is going to deny them. The point is that he has to be arrested, as we have said. Hundreds of people are being arrested over minor charges, while the gentleman (Gautam Adani) has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail, but the government is protecting him."

A statement from the Adani Group clarified that businessman Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a bribery case. In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd, the company at the center of the bribery allegations, stated that reports claiming the three individuals were charged with FCPA violations "are incorrect."

