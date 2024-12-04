Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Stopped by Police at Ghazipur Border on Way to Violence-Hit Sambhal (Watch Video)

Police stopped Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Ghazipur border in Delhi as they were en route to violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. Prohibitory orders, including a ban on the entry of outsiders, have been imposed in Sambhal.

Sambhal authorities have instructed neighboring districts to prevent Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering the district. The District Magistrate has sent letters to officials in Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, urging them to intercept the Gandhis at the border. Additionally, the officials have been directed to closely monitor Rahul Gandhi's movements as he travels toward Sambhal.

Watch:

VIDEO | Police stop LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) at Ghazipur border in Delhi. The Congress leaders were on their way to violence-hit Sambhal in UP.



Prohibitory orders, including a ban on the entry of outsiders,… pic.twitter.com/zq0Pba67EV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

Barricades have been set up and vehicle checks conducted along the Delhi-Sambhal route, causing heavy traffic jams, particularly at the Ghazipur border linking Delhi to Noida. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plan to visit Sambhal, despite a ban on outsider entry until December 10, imposed after violence erupted over a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which is linked to claims of a former Harihar temple.