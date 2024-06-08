Rahul Gandhi Should Be Appointed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Says CWC Resolution: Sources

According to the sources of the news agency ANI, in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), several party leaders have come out and voiced their demand that Rahul Gandhi should take over the position of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, citing that he will play a crucial role and this move will ultimately strengthen the party.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the party's revival has started. "CWC (Congress Working Committee) unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the position of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha...Rahul ji is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament," he said during the press conference Aafter the party's CWC meeting.

"Definitely he (Rahul Gandhi) should become (LoP in Lok Sabha). This was the request of our working committee. He is fearless and courageous," said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari after the CWC meeting in Delhi.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were seen leaving from Ashok Hotel after the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab LoP & Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that the country demands Rahul Gandhi to surface as the main leader of the opposition.

"Everything would be decided by the party high command. The whole country demands that Rahul Gandhi should surface as the main Leader of Opposition... This position is apt and he will play a crucial role. The party will also strengthen the party," Bajwa added.