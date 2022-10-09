Rahul Gandhi should think before speaking against Savarkar, says Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande

Condemning former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's remark against Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Sunday said that he "should think" before making such statements.

Gandhi, who is leading the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, said at a rally in Karnataka that Savarkar used to work for the British during the freedom struggle and he used to get money for it. The Congress MP further alleged that the RSS also supported the British Raj.

"Rahul Gandhi should think before speaking against Savarkar. We prohibit Rahul Gandhi's statement and the Shiv Sena's opinion towards Savarkar is the same and it will never change. Yes, Rahul Gandhi should stop himself from making such a statement," Kayande said.

There have been instances in the past when Rahul Gandhi had given statements against Savarkar, following which Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Sonia Gandhi and said that there is a large section in Maharashtra which supports Savarkar, and Rahul Gandhi should refrain from making such a statement. "We strongly oppose the statement of Rahul Gandhi," Thackeray said.

On Saturday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar too condemned Rahul Gandhi's remark, saying the Congress MP is known for speaking without facts and it is a form of his frustration over failure in politics.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar and RSS is full of lies. It has become a fashion for Congress to level false allegations against RSS and Savarkar. Savarkar was a freedom fighter and the Britishers had put him under life imprisonment. Rahul Gandhi should stop lying."

"Congress had divided the country. Nehru was the one who supported the British in the partition of India. They are actually the Nehru family, not the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi is known for speaking out of fact. This is a form of frustration of Rahul Gandhi's failure in politics," added the RSS leader.

( With inputs from ANI )

