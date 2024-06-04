Rahul Gandhi Stick To Wayanad Or Raebareli? Congress Leader Says...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released a video on Tuesday, June 4, after the Lok Sabha election result. Congress leader faces the classic Hamletian dilemma during the media press conference, having won both Wayanad and Raebareli seats, he now has to choose between Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Gandhi took to x, formerly Twitter, to answer the questions were raised after the Congress leader won both seats. He said I wanted to be the MP of both constituencies (Wayanad and Raebareli).

Watch Video

बेशुमार मोहब्बत देने के लिए वायनाड और रायबरेली की जनता का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद।



अगर मेरे बस में होता, तो मैं दोनों ही जगह का सांसद बने रहना पसंद करता। pic.twitter.com/Hke2ecdGki — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 4, 2024

Meanwhile, in a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi said, "This was a fight to save the Constitution of the country and has emerged victorious in it. The country has said that they do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to run the country."

According to data from the Election Commission (EC), Gandhi was leading on both the seats he was fighting on, Wayanad and Rae Bareli. In Rae Bareli, he was ahead of BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by 389,341 votes.

In Wayanad, Gandhi was declared winner with a margin of 364,422 votes. He won a total of 647,445 votes, defeating the Communist Party of India's Annie Raja, who won 283,023 votes.

Also Read | 'Disrespectful and Offensive': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Labeling KL Sharma as His 'P.A.' After Amethi Victory (Watch).

"Thank you very much to the people of Wayanad and Raebareli for giving me immense love. If it was in my control, I would have liked to remain an MP from both the places," wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi said, "This was a fight to save the Constitution of the country and has emerged victorious in it. The country has said that they do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to run the country."

According to data from the Election Commission (EC), Gandhi was leading on both the seats he was fighting on, Wayanad and Rae Bareli. In Rae Bareli, he was ahead of BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by 389,341 votes.

In Wayanad, Gandhi was declared winner with a margin of 364,422 votes. He won a total of 647,445 votes, defeating the Communist Party of India's Annie Raja, who won 283,023 votes.