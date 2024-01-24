Rahul Gandhi Terms Biswa Sarma As “Most Corrupt CM” in Country

In a recent development, Rahul Gandhi, addressing a public gathering during the 7th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Barpeta district, referred to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "most corrupt CM" in the country. This comes a day after the Guwahati Police filed a case against Gandhi and other Congress leaders for allegedly inciting a crowd.

I don’t know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can’t intimidate me. BJP-RSS can’t intimidate me, he added.

On Tuesday, the Guwahati Police took the initiative to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, alleging their involvement in acts of violence in the state capital. Rahul Gandhi asserted that the BJP-RSS aims to eradicate the language, culture, and history of Assam, expressing concern that they seek to govern Assam from Nagpur. However, he vowed to resist this influence, emphasizing that Assam will be governed by its own people.

Alleging that a series of corruption is taking place in Assam, the Congress leader termed Sarma as the most corrupt CM in the country. While he (Sarma) speaks to you, he steals your land. While you chew betel nut, he corners the supari business. He has taken land in Kaziranga National Park also, Gandhi said.