Rahul Gandhi To End Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Today in Mumbai

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh announced that Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, will conclude his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on March 16, contrary to its initially scheduled end date of March 17. The yatra, which is currently underway in Maharashtra, will be wrapped up a day earlier than planned. This comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and some state assemblies on March 16.

The Election Commission has scheduled a press conference to announce the schedule for the general elections of 2024 and certain state assemblies. The conference is set to take place today at 3 pm. The event will be livestreamed on the Election Commission's social media platforms.

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', initiated by the party ahead of the looming Lok Sabha polls, spans 6,700 km across 15 states. Scheduled to conclude in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally at Shivaji Park, as earlier announced by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole. The event will mark the party's kickoff for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Upon the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct will promptly come into effect. This Code, issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), comprises a set of guidelines governing the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections. It primarily regulates aspects such as speeches, meetings, processions, election manifestos, and overall behavior during the electoral process. Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.

