Rahul Gandhi will allege vote theft after Bihar poll results, says Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 12 Quoting the predictions of NDA victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Karnataka BJP has chided that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will allege vote theft once the election results are announced.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated, "Surveys are saying that NDA will win in the Bihar election. Therefore, it is certain that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will allege vote theft after the results come.”

He said thta the Bihar election is a prestigious election. Even though Naxal activities have increased in Bihar, voting has taken place well this time.

After Amit Shah became Home Minister, Naxal activities have been brought under control. More than 12 organisations have conducted surveys, and it is estimated that NDA will come to power. It is said that there is no support for the Congress alliance, Ashoka stated.

After the Bihar election results come, Rahul Gandhi will allege vote theft. Congress is continuously losing under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Rahul Gandhi has become famous as 'iron leg' in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, he said.

After the Bihar election results, he will go on a foreign tour. On one hand, he is not working in Lok Sabha, and on the other hand, he is not working for the party either, Ashoka slammed.

Regarding the bomb blast in Delhi, the central government is taking strict action. An investigation should be done on who gave mobiles to terrorists in Bengaluru Central Prison, or what they did using the mobiles. But an investigation is being done on how this video came out, he noted.

The state government should also take strict action against terrorists like the central government. A soft policy in favour of Muslims is not good, he said.

Minister Priyank Kharge should not look at Delhi. When Mallikarjun Kharge was Home Minister, Dalits were burnt. They should first look at Kharge's failure in that case. They do not have the morality to speak about Amit Shah, he said.

The government has now become a pauper. It is not able to give salaries to employees and staff, he said.

Farmers who have grown maize across the state have demanded to purchase the crop at the support price (MSP). But the anti-farmer government has not opened even a single purchase centre. Without wasting time, the purchase should be started immediately, otherwise the situation will not be straight, he warned.

Onion growers are distressed due to the price fall. The rate available in the market is not even covering the labour cost of weeding, Ashoka stated.

In such a situation, the government, which should rush to help and take steps to purchase onions, is counting sheep. CM Siddaramaiah pats his back, saying there's a pro-farmer government once in a while. Is this the concern for farmers?, he mocked.

