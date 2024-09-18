Rahul Gandhi’s Life in Danger, Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut has made a significant claim regarding Rahul Gandhi, stating that a major conspiracy is being plotted against him and that his life is at risk. Raut previously urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to take action against those who speak bad about Rahul Gandhi.

In another instance, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad issued a controversial warning about Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, threatening to bury any Congress member who attends his event. Additionally, Gaikwad had offered a reward for anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue. The BJP's state chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, distanced the party from Gaikwad's remarks, affirming that while the BJP is part of the Mahayuti government, he does not support those comments.

The Congress party has filed a police complaint against Union Minister Ravneet Bittu and four BJP and Shiv Sena leaders for their threatening remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Ajay Maken lodged the complaint at Tughlaq Road police station in Delhi, asserting that Gandhi is being targeted for advocating the rights of Dalits, minorities, and the poor, as well as for upholding the Constitution.

Maken emphasized that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress will not be intimidated by these threats. He registered a case against Bittu, BJP leader Tarvinder Marwah, UP government minister Raghuraj Singh, and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.