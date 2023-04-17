"Rahul Gandhi's politics consists of lies, hit jobs": Union Min Chandrasekhar slams Cong leader

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 : Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the BJP is attacking the democracy of Basavanna, founder of the Lingayat sect, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the former MP's politics consists of lies and hit jobs.

The Union Minister's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling party and RSS of attacking democracy in India.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka's Bhalki, Rahul Gandhi said, "In India, if someone spoke of democracy for the first time and showed the path to it, it was Basavanna ji. Sadly, today people of RSS and BJP are attacking democracy. The thinking of Basavanna ji of participation by all, a place for all and that everyone should go ahead together is being attacked by BJP and RSS. They are spreading hatred and violence in India."

Responding to it, the Union Minister took to Twitter and said, "We know Rahul Gandhi politics consists of lies and hit jobs. It has been this way for several years now. But brazenness with which he is talking of Lingayat community and Basavanna is another level."

He said that Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah divided the Lingayat community in 2018 Karnataka elections.

"Same Rahul n his buddy Sidda tried their best in 2018 Elections to divide Lingayat community. Rahul's Cong worships no god, respects no community - only does n says whatever is required to divide people n get votes - and they will fail again as they did in 2018," he tweeted.

In other tweets, he expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in the southern State.

"Karnataka neither wants nor supports the decrepit, corrupt n divisive politics of Cong/JD(S) that it has endured for 6 decades. @BJP4Karnataka will on basis of its 3 1/2 years of work in the most challenge-filled period in history of Karnataka & 72 new faces with commitment to serve willl win these elections wth a decisive mandate to continue development n progress for all Kannadigas," he said.

"72 new faces out of 224 in @BJP4Karnataka candidates for #KarnatakaElections2023 BJP is the party wth Energy, Integrity & commitment to build PM @narendramodi ji's vision of a Nava Karnataka n NewIndia Yes some old faces will be disgruntled n go join the Cong - Cong is a party of the past of Karnataka, BJP is party for future of Karnataka," Chandrashekhar added.

