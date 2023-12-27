Rahul Gandhi's Unannounced Visit to Haryana Akhara Amidst Wrestling Federation Controversy

Sanjay Singh, a trusted associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, took over as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), leading to considerable disruption. In response to this development, Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling, and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri award, sparking controversy in the realm of Indian sports. Subsequently, the sports ministry announced the suspension of Sanjay Singh.

Meanwhile, amidst these developments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana's Jhajjar district. During his visit, he engaged with wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, gaining insights into their daily routines and experiences. Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the wrestling community added another dimension to the ongoing discussions surrounding the leadership changes and controversies within Indian sports.

On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district, Wrestler Bajrang Poonia says, "He came to see our wrestling routine...He did wrestling...He came to see the day-to-day activities of a wrestler."

Bajrang Punia revealed that Rahul Gandhi participated in a workout session, trying his hand at wrestling alongside Bajrang. According to Bajrang, Rahul Gandhi's visit aimed to understand the daily routine of a wrestler. During this visit, Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to record a video for his YouTube channel, documenting his experience engaging in wrestling activities at the akhara. Bajrang further mentioned that Rahul Gandhi arrived at the akhara at 6:15 in the morning without prior notice. During his visit, he shared insights about his own sporting experiences and engaged in discussions with the wrestlers about their training. Rahul Gandhi also joined the wrestlers for a meal, having roti and saag with them as part of this informal interaction.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district and interacts with wrestlers including Bajrang Poonia.

Sanjay Singh, whose election as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has triggered another storm in Indian sports, has claimed that he will take legal advice against the suspension of his panel by the sports ministry a couple of days back.