Rahul, Priyanka to attend one-year tenure function of Congress govt in Himachal

Shimla, Dec 3 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said a function would be organised in Kangra district on the occasion of completion of one-year tenure of the Congress-led state government on December 11, which will be graced by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing supporters who have gathered to express their gratitude for the appointment of Yashwant Chhajta as Vice President of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA).

The Chief Minister said the Congress candidate has won the election for the post of Mayor in the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation elections.

In the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress would contest with a better strategy to win all four seats in the state. He said the party has come to power for "Vyavastha Privartan", which is a different way of governance, use of new technologies, innovations and better delivery of services which would speed up the pace of development in the state.

Sukhu said the government has fulfilled three out of its 10 guarantees. "In the very first meeting of the Cabinet, the old pension scheme was restored and the first phase of the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme has been launched, under which a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxi along with assured income is being ensured to the youth.”

He said English would be made compulsory in all government schools from the next session and many positive changes would be made to provide quality education to the students in government schools.

