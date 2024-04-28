Rahul slams BJD-BJP in Odisha rally, says both in collusion to benefit few corporates

New Delhi, April 28 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stepping up the party’s campaign in Odisha on Sunday lashed out at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government and the opposition BJP while accusing them of having ‘married’ each other for personal gains and befooling the public.

Rahul claimed that the ruling BJD has got into a secret partnership with the main opposition party BJP and both have one shared goal, to ‘benefit the select few corporates’.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Salepur in Cuttack, Rahul alleged that the Naveen Patnaik government was running a nexus with the rival BJP and facilitating the loot of the state’s resources in various fields including plantation and mining.

He also declared if Congress came to power in the state, the looted money would be returned to the residents.

“Your money was stolen by them (BJD and BJP) through the mining scam worth Rs 9 lakh crore, farmers’ land grab worth Rs 20,000 crore and plantation scam worth Rs 15,000 crore. I am giving these numbers because when the Congress party comes to power here in Odisha and in Delhi, we will start returning the money they have looted from you,” roared Rahul at the rally, drawing applause from the crowd.

Gandhi said that Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was running the government for a ‘select few’ while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running a government for the billionaires.

He also said that though Naveen Patnaik was the Chief Minister, the state government was being run by his aide VK Pandian.

“Uncleji of Delhi (referring to PM Modi) and Naveen Patnaik offered people of Odisha PAANN (Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and Naveen Patnaik),” Gandhi said in a sharp jibe at Odisha CM.

Rahul also promised the crowd that if Congress came to power in the state, Rs 2000 each per month would be deposited in the bank account of women, Rs 3000 would be deposited in the account of unemployed youths and free electricity up to 200 units, kitchen gas cylinder at Rs 500 will be given to the public.

He also elaborated on the several Nyay Yojanas of the Congress party and explained how these will benefit the common citizens if the party is voted to power.

“PM Modi has given Rs 16 lakh crore to 22 billionaires. If Cong comes to power, we will make a list of all the poor families and select one woman member from each family and will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually in her account,” Gandhi added.

He also boasted about Cong’s one-year apprenticeship programme for unemployed youth and made a slew of poll promises including enhancing wages under the MNREGA scheme, doubling the salary of Anganwadi and Asha workers, farm loan waiver for farmers and an MSP guarantee law for farmers.

Notably, Odisha will vote in simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in four phases starting May 13. The results will be declared on June 4.

Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has been in power in the state since 2000 while BJP emerged as the principal Opposition party in the state, after the 2019 polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor