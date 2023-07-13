Rail services impacted due to waterlogging

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Railway services have been impacted due to waterlogging at several tracks due to rains in various parts of the country, the railways said in a statement.

At the Howrah-Motichur section, patrol personnel informed that soil has come on track between HW-MOTC W-MOTC near the tunnel at KM 29/08-09 and the track is not fit for train movement.

"At 4:10 patrol man informed to SM/HW that soll come on track between HW-MOTC W-MOTC near tunnel at KM 29/08-09 and track is not fit for train movement," a railway notification said.

At Laskar Junction, train services were impacted as the water level was above the danger mark. The services were restored again at 4 am on Thursday.

"DN BOXN/27922 LRJ in 13:45 hrs LP Stopped after passing DN STR Signal due to water level above danger mark at LRJ Yd. AT-14:45, SSE/P-WAY/LRJ at LRJ informed that UP & DN movement suspended due to water level on danger mark. Again started raining at 04.00hrs on 13.07.2023," the notification read.

Similarly, the soil beneath one Over Head Equipment pole has sunk between Iqbalpur Roorkee railway station. The matter has not yet been resolved and a train is being passed via another line.

"At 6:50 SM/Roorkee has informed that one OHE pole the soil beneath has sunk at km no 1557/12 between IQB-RK. RK-IQB 20KMPH caution imposed by pwi RK but yet not fit by TRD Department. 19019 being passed via wrong (up line) line," the notification said.

Due Point failure at Borivali on the down local line (put right at 6.52 hrs), Suburban services are running 10-15 minutes late, the Western Railway informed.

In another instance, at Old Delhi Bridge in Delhi, the current water level as of 5am on Thursday was 208.38 meter breaching the danger level of 204.83 meter. Hence both up and down traffic has been suspended.

"Rise in water level at old DLI Yamuna Bridge (Bridge no. 249) 20 KMPH caution Order Imposed at 16:00. Danger level is 204.83, current water level at 05.00hrs is 208.38 mtr," the notification read.

Meanwhile, at the Kalka Shimla route "hill slips" have been reported at 34 locations amid ongoing rainfall disrupting rail traffic. Traffic has also been suspended between Sirhind Junction to Nangal Dam since July 9.

