RailTel observes Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 in comprehensive and elaborate manner

Series of awareness activities and programme were organized by the RailTel Corporation of India - a Mini Ratna public sector unit under the Union Ministry of Railways, for its employees as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW)-2022.

Focused on the objective to bring together all the stakeholders to participate in the prevention of corruption, and to raise public awareness about the threats posed by corruption the week long vigilance programme was observed between October 31 and November 6 on the theme of "Corruption free India for a developed Nation", an official release from the RailTel said on Saturday.

The week long annual programme started on October 31 with Integrity Pledge and Unity Day pledge being administered by Sanjai Kumar, chief managing director of RailTel to the employees in New Delhi. Employees from regional offices of RailTel also joined the programme through video conferencing.

Some of the activities held during this period included Integrity Pledge, National Unity Day pledge, Nukkad Natak, reports presentation, compendium launch, Vigilance Bulletin launch, lectures by experts and different in-house competitions.

Addressing on the concluding day of the week long programme, Sanjai Kumar, CMD, RailTel said that integrity is a virtue that must be inculcated, imbibed and regularly reinforced in every individual from a very young age, to enable them to grow and evolve into a responsible citizen. It is one of the most essential and desirable values an employer seeks in employees. "We (RailTel) are committed to introducing state of the art technology-based initiatives in all aspects of our working, thereby bringing more transparency and objectivity," he said.

CMD Kumar also launched 'Systemic Improvements in RailTel-A Compendium' and 'Vigilance Bulletin 2022' in the presence of senior authorities of RaiTel including CVO Dr Chandramani Sharma, director (finance) V Rama Manohara Rao among others.

Dr. Chandramani Sharma, CVO of RailTel in his address, urged RailTel employees all to not only cooperate in vigilance work but also implement systemic improvements to prevent un-intentional mistakes and also to ensure that they are taken care of in future and RailTel grows. "Vigilance administration comprises preventive and punitive anti-corruption measures. For conducting our duties with Vigilance, we require the cooperation of employees without any hesitation. It is important to focus on preventive vigilance," he said.

Experts were invited to share their expertise on different aspects of vigilance and they delivered lectures/ made presentations on related subjects including presentations on topics ranging from open-source intelligence (OSINT), detection of forgery and decipherment of alteration in documents, to technological initiatives - website maintenance & updation and identification of new areas for service delivery of customers/staff to be brought on online portal and initiation of steps for creating an online platform.

The week-long ceremony culminated with a valedictory function, presentation of VAW, 2022 Observance Report, and distribution of prizes to the winners of various competitions. A three-month-long campaign on "Preventive Vigilance cum internal housekeeping activities" was also organized by all Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations from August 16 and the campaign is scheduled to continue till November 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor