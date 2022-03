Railway cancel: 6 trains got cancelled due to technical failure, see full list

The Ferozepur division of Northern Railways has cancelled trains due to technical problems. Chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar informed about the cancelation which includes Amritsar-Howrah Express, Livehindustan. Some of the trains has been partially cancelled while some are fully, see the canceled trains here

Fully cancelled trains

1. 14650 AMRITSAR – JAINAGAR EXPRESS departing from Amritsar on 20.12.2021.

2. 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Express departing from Amritsar on 20.12.2021.

3. 15212 AMRITSAR – DARBHANGA EXPRESS departing from Amritsar on 20.12.2021.

4. 13152 Jammu Tawi – Kolkata Express Departing Jammu Tawi on 20.12.2021.

5. 12332 Jammu Tawi - Howrah Express departure from Jammu Tawi on 20.12.2021.

6. 14620 Firozpur Cantt – Agartala Express departure from Firozpur Cantt on 20.12.2021.

Partially cancelled trains:

1. 15531 Saharsa – Amritsar Express departing from Saharsa on 19.12.2021 has been partially terminated at Jalandhar City.

2. 15532 Amritsar – Saharsa Express leaving Amritsar on 20.12.2021 has been partially started from Jalandhar City.

3. 04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Express leaving Jaynagar on 19.12.2021 is partially terminated at Ludhiana.

4. 13307 Dhanbad – Firozpur Cantt Express departing Dhanbad on 19.12.2021 is partially terminated at Ludhiana.

5. 13308 Firozpur Cantt – Dhanbad Express leaving Firozpur Cantt on 20.12.2021 will be partially started from Ludhiana.

6. 12203 Saharsa – Amritsar Express departing Saharsa on 19.12.2021 is partially terminated at New Delhi.

7. 14649 Jaynagar – Amritsar Express leaving Jaynagar on 19.12.2021 has been partially terminated at Khanna.

8. 14650 Amritsar – Jaynagar Express leaving Amritsar on 22.12.2021 will be partially started from Ambala.