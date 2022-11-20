Railway doctor crushed to death by speeding car

Lucknow, Nov 20 A 64-year-old doctor at North Eastern Railway (NER) hospital was crushed to death by a four-wheeler near 1090 crossing when he was out cycling in the morning.

According to police, Sanjay Kumar Rastogi, a resident of Gokhale Marg in Hazratganj, was a fitness enthusiast and used to go out cycling.

He left his home in the morning and was headed towards 1090 crossing when a speeding four-wheeler hit him from the rear and fled from the scene, leaving him critically injured.

Some commuters informed the UP 112 and the police rushed the doctor to Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim's family has lodged an FIR under the charges of rash driving and death by negligence.

Rastogi served as chief medical officer in the hospital of Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), ministry of railways, and after retirement was serving as medical consultant at NER.

He had earlier also served in the Northern Railway hospital.

