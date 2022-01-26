Railway Ministry suspends recruitment exam following protests
In view of the students' agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests.
( With inputs from ANI )
