Railway Ministry suspends recruitment exam following protests

January 26, 2022

In view of the students' agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests.

