Railway Recruitment 2025: Over 10,000 Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Zones

The Indian Railways has announced a massive recruitment drive for over 10,000 posts through various departments, including the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Eastern Railway (RRC ER), and Integral Coach Factory (ICF). This recruitment drive covers multiple positions for apprentices, technicians, and other levels, offering a wide range of opportunities for 10th, 12th, ITI, and graduate-level candidates. With positions available in different zones and clear application timelines, eligible candidates should gear up and apply online within the specified deadlines.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Eastern Railway (RRC ER), and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) have collectively announced a mega recruitment drive for more than 10,000 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the following recruitment processes:

RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies : 3,115

Educational Qualification : Passed 10th standard + ITI from NCVT-recognized institute

Application Start Date : August 14, 2025

Application Deadline : September 13, 2025

Application Website : www.rrcer.org

Note: Applications will be accepted online only

RRC ER Level-1 and Level-2 Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies : 13

Level-1 Qualification : 10th pass or ITI/NAC

Level-2 Qualification : 12th pass with 50% marks or ITI/NAC

Application Start Date : July 9, 2025

Application Deadline : August 8, 2025

Website: www.rrcer.org

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies : 6,238 Technician Grade-I (Signal): 183 Technician Grade-III: 6,055

Grade-I Qualification : B.Sc. (Physics/Electronics/CS/IT) or BE/B.Tech or 3-year Diploma

Grade-III Qualification : 10th pass + ITI or 12th pass (with Physics & Maths)

Application Deadline : August 7, 2025

Application Website: www.rrbapply.gov.in

ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025 – Chennai

Total Vacancies : 1,010

Qualification : ITI pass candidates

Selection Process : Based on merit

Application Deadline : August 11, 2025

Website: pb.icf.gov.in

Important Note: All applications must be submitted online through the respective official websites. Candidates are advised to check eligibility and deadlines carefully before applying.