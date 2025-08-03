Railway Recruitment 2025: Over 10,000 Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Zones

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 3, 2025 21:48 IST2025-08-03T21:46:42+5:302025-08-03T21:48:48+5:30

The Indian Railways has announced a massive recruitment drive for over 10,000 posts through various departments, including the Railway ...

Railway Recruitment 2025: Over 10,000 Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Zones | Railway Recruitment 2025: Over 10,000 Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Zones

Railway Recruitment 2025: Over 10,000 Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Zones

The Indian Railways has announced a massive recruitment drive for over 10,000 posts through various departments, including the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Eastern Railway (RRC ER), and Integral Coach Factory (ICF). This recruitment drive covers multiple positions for apprentices, technicians, and other levels, offering a wide range of opportunities for 10th, 12th, ITI, and graduate-level candidates. With positions available in different zones and clear application timelines, eligible candidates should gear up and apply online within the specified deadlines. 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Eastern Railway (RRC ER), and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) have collectively announced a mega recruitment drive for more than 10,000 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the following recruitment processes:

RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025

  • Total Vacancies: 3,115

  • Educational Qualification: Passed 10th standard + ITI from NCVT-recognized institute

  • Application Start Date: August 14, 2025

  • Application Deadline: September 13, 2025

  • Application Website: www.rrcer.org

  • Note: Applications will be accepted online only

RRC ER Level-1 and Level-2 Recruitment 2025

  • Total Vacancies: 13

  • Level-1 Qualification: 10th pass or ITI/NAC

  • Level-2 Qualification: 12th pass with 50% marks or ITI/NAC

  • Application Start Date: July 9, 2025

  • Application Deadline: August 8, 2025

  • Website: www.rrcer.org

Also Read: 'Even Male Actors Go Through Awkwardness': Tanvi Patil on Her Bold Topless Scene with Two Men in Debut Web Series

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025

  • Total Vacancies: 6,238

    • Technician Grade-I (Signal): 183

    • Technician Grade-III: 6,055

  • Grade-I Qualification: B.Sc. (Physics/Electronics/CS/IT) or BE/B.Tech or 3-year Diploma

  • Grade-III Qualification: 10th pass + ITI or 12th pass (with Physics & Maths)

  • Application Deadline: August 7, 2025

  • Application Website: www.rrbapply.gov.in

ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025 – Chennai

  • Total Vacancies: 1,010

  • Qualification: ITI pass candidates

  • Selection Process: Based on merit

  • Application Deadline: August 11, 2025

  • Website: pb.icf.gov.in

Important Note: All applications must be submitted online through the respective official websites. Candidates are advised to check eligibility and deadlines carefully before applying.

Open in app
Tags :Railway recruitmentRailway recruitmentIndian RailwaysRailway jobsRailwaysHiring AlertJob HiringJob RecruitmentJob newsNational news