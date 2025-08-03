Railway Recruitment 2025: Over 10,000 Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Zones
The Indian Railways has announced a massive recruitment drive for over 10,000 posts through various departments, including the Railway ...
The Indian Railways has announced a massive recruitment drive for over 10,000 posts through various departments, including the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Eastern Railway (RRC ER), and Integral Coach Factory (ICF). This recruitment drive covers multiple positions for apprentices, technicians, and other levels, offering a wide range of opportunities for 10th, 12th, ITI, and graduate-level candidates. With positions available in different zones and clear application timelines, eligible candidates should gear up and apply online within the specified deadlines.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Eastern Railway (RRC ER), and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) have collectively announced a mega recruitment drive for more than 10,000 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the following recruitment processes:
RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025
Total Vacancies: 3,115
Educational Qualification: Passed 10th standard + ITI from NCVT-recognized institute
Application Start Date: August 14, 2025
Application Deadline: September 13, 2025
Application Website: www.rrcer.org
Note: Applications will be accepted online only
RRC ER Level-1 and Level-2 Recruitment 2025
Total Vacancies: 13
Level-1 Qualification: 10th pass or ITI/NAC
Level-2 Qualification: 12th pass with 50% marks or ITI/NAC
Application Start Date: July 9, 2025
Application Deadline: August 8, 2025
Website: www.rrcer.org
RRB Technician Recruitment 2025
Total Vacancies: 6,238
Technician Grade-I (Signal): 183
Technician Grade-III: 6,055
Grade-I Qualification: B.Sc. (Physics/Electronics/CS/IT) or BE/B.Tech or 3-year Diploma
Grade-III Qualification: 10th pass + ITI or 12th pass (with Physics & Maths)
Application Deadline: August 7, 2025
Application Website: www.rrbapply.gov.in
ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025 – Chennai
Total Vacancies: 1,010
Qualification: ITI pass candidates
Selection Process: Based on merit
Application Deadline: August 11, 2025
Website: pb.icf.gov.in
Important Note: All applications must be submitted online through the respective official websites. Candidates are advised to check eligibility and deadlines carefully before applying.