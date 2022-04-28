Railways issues notice to priest for removal of 'illegally built' temple at Rajamandi station

Indian Railways has issued a notice to the priest of Chamunda Devi temple at a platform of Rajamandi Railway Station saying that it is illegally built and if it is not removed, the railway station will have to be closed in view of safety of passengers.

Anand Swarup, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Agra issued a notice stating, "If the illegal construction of 72 square meters temple (located at Rajamandi Railway Station) is not removed from the platform, then railway station can be closed in view of safety of passengers."

The DRM said that the temple of Goddess Chamunda Devi is illegally built on platform number 1 at Rajamandi Railway Station.

"The temple of Chamunda Devi is situated at some part of Rajamandi Railway Station at platform number 1. Whose area is 1716 square meters, in which the temple building is built in 600 square meters. Its area of 72 square meters has been constructed on platform number one, which violates the schedule of dimensions of the railway, and is inappropriate from the point of view of security. The encroachment of 72 meters is to be vacated on priority. Due to this illegal construction, passengers face difficulty in getting on and off when the trains stop at the platform and it is not good in view of the security of the passengers," the notice reads.

DMR in a notice further said that the railway has also received complaints from people in this regard.

"The biggest hurdle is regarding the speed of the trains. He informed that Rs 6 crore is being spent on improving the speed of trains on the Agra-Delhi route. The speed of the train is reduced to 30 km per hour due to the temple. Rajamandi station has to be expanded to increase the speed of trains. Encroachment is a barrier to this technically necessary expansion," the notice further reads.

He further said that the notices have also been given to other unauthorized religious places like mosques, and this notice has been given giving priority to the convenience and safety of the passengers.

"If there is any obstacle in the implementation of this decision, then in view of the safety of the passengers, the railway administration will be forced to consider closing the Raja Mandi station for passenger use," the notice further reads.

Speaking to media persons, Anand Swarup said that the temple built at Rajamandi Railway Station is illegally constructed on railway land.

"The temple built at the station is built on the land of railway, but the temple committee is saying that the temple is very old. The temple will have to be removed from the station because the speed of the train coming from the Delhi side is very fast. We have invested a lot of money in our new project and the temple hampering it as it is built on the platform. If we have any problem in removing the temple, then we will have to consider closing the station for passengers," he added.

However, the people associated with the temple are opposing the railway proceedings. There is also resentment among the devotees and Hindu organizations about displacing the temple.

Virendra, the Mahant of the temple said, "We have received the notice for removal of the temple. The temple, which is 250 years old, was built before the railway line was laid. This railway line was laid during British rule. Earlier when the railway station was expanded, the temple existed at that time, why didn't they remove the temple? The temple is the centre of faith of thousands of people."

( With inputs from ANI )

