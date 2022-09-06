Rain continues to create havoc in K'taka</p><p>taka

Bengaluru, Sep 6 Incessant rain continued to create havoc in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, throwing life out of gear even as Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai blamed the previous Congress regime for the massive waterlogging caused by the "heaviest downpour in the past 90 years".

Capital city, known as silicon valley of India, bore the maximum brunt with the arterial roads, approach roads in localities where major IT companies remaining inundated.

Karnataka, especially certain areas in Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rains, the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

"The state, especially Bengaluru, has received highest rainfall in the past 90 years. Incessant rain has led to filling up of all waterbodies which are overflowing. However, it is being projected that whole Bengaluru is flooded," CM Bommai stated.

He stated that there is no problem as such with the entire Bengaluru city. "Two zones, especially Mahadevapura zone, is facing problems as it houses 69 tanks in the small area and all lakes are overflowing.

Secondly, he said, the establishments have come up in lower level and encroachments are also major reason for the present situation.

Squarely blaming the opposition Congress for the crisis, he said: "The unplanned development and mismanagement during its tenure has resulted in flood crisis in Bengaluru."

Permissions were granted recklessly for constructions in the areas of lakes, lake bunds and buffer zones. They did not bother to think of management of lakes. Congress is responsible for the present crisis, he reiterated.

"I have taken this as a challenge. A grant of Rs 1,500 crore has been released and Rs 300 crore have been additionally. In future, the action will be taken in such a way that encroachments does not come up," chief minister Bommai.

He stated that a Central team is arriving here to discuss flood situation on Tuesday.

The traffic on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway has been affected as Arkavathy River is over flowing. The underpasses throughout the stretch are flooded.

The premises of the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) pick up point was inundated due to heavy rains.

