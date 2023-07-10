Rain damages property by around Rs 4000 crore: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 : To take stock of the situation arisen due to the incessant rains and landslides, wreaking havoc in the State, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a review meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, (SDMA) from Nadaun, and gave necessary directions to the authorities.

He said that nature's fury has tragically claimed the lives of 17 persons besides causing extensive damage to the roads, power transformers, electric sub-stations and numerous water supply schemes by throwing normal life out of gear in various parts of the State and an initial estimate of loss ranging from Rs 3000 crore to Rs 4000 crore, the release stated.

To accurately evaluate the damages caused, the Chief Minister directed the committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to convene a meeting soon.

He also directed all the Deputy Commissioners to remain vigilant for the next 10 days and provide all possible assistance to the affected persons.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by the landslides and flash floods, the Chief Minister assured that the State Government is making all-out efforts to tackle this situation efficiently.

He said that prompt rescue operations were launched in the affected areas and many precious lives had been saved by taking in-time action.

He asked the district authorities to involve representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions and local residents to undertake relief and rescue operations and instructed immediate restoration of electricity and water supply in affected areas so that people do not face many inconveniences.

He also directed for construction of Bailey Bridges to replace the damaged ones, in order to facilitate the stranded people.

Sukhu said that efforts were underway to evacuate around 300 stranded tourists and residents in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts by using helicopters once the weather permits.

He directed to make adequate arrangements for accommodation, food, and essential items for the people stranded besides preparing a State-wise list of stranded tourists.

He said that the torrential rains has caused huge losses in the State and caused much damage to life and property during the last few days.

Instructing Deputy Commissioners to expedite relief work, Sukhu assured that the State Government will ensure sufficient funds available for assisting the affected people.

He said that he would likely visit the affected areas soon to have on the spot assessment.

With the apple season approaching, the Chief Minister emphasized the restoration of roads in apple-growing regions at the earliest to ensure smooth transportation of apple crops thereby preventing losses to the apple growers, the released said.

He asked to keep the Parwanoo-Rohru, Theog to Rampur, Chhaila to Kumarhatti roads and other apple belt roads open and deploy additional men and machinery to clear the debris to ensure smooth transportation of apple laden vehicles. He directed to allocate rupees four crore for immediate improvements of roads in these areas.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has been directed to halt for the rest of the season due to six deaths reported during the pilgrimage.

The virtual meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor