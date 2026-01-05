Rain forecast across TN for five days as weather systems intensify

Chennai, Jan 5 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next five days, under the influence of prevailing low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The department stated that these weather systems are expected to trigger intermittent rainfall, particularly along the coastal belt, while interior regions may continue to experience largely dry conditions.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, moderate rain is likely on Monday and Tuesday in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The rainfall activity is being driven by a low-pressure area over the adjoining sea regions, which is drawing moisture towards the Tamil Nadu coast. In contrast, interior districts are expected to remain mostly dry, though cooler conditions may prevail.

The forecast further states that on January 7, parts of Tamil Nadu may receive moderate rainfall. On January 8, rainfall activity is expected to extend to both coastal and interior regions, bringing scattered moderate showers across the state.

The IMD has also predicted that on January 10, moderate rain is likely over southern as well as northern Tamil Nadu, indicating a wider spread of rainfall as the weather system evolves. In addition to rainfall, the weather department has cautioned that temperatures are likely to dip across the state.

Over the next two days, minimum temperatures in many parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to fall by around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. This drop could lead to a noticeable chill during the early morning hours, particularly in inland and low-lying areas.

For Chennai and its neighbouring areas, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies. Light mist or fog is likely during the early morning hours, which may reduce visibility in some locations.

The department also noted that sunlight is expected to remain subdued, with the sun staying relatively low in intensity, contributing to cooler daytime conditions.

The IMD has advised residents, especially those in coastal and low-lying regions, to remain alert to weather updates, as intermittent rainfall, fog, and cooler temperatures could affect daily activities and travel.

The department said it is closely monitoring the evolving weather systems and will issue further advisories if necessary.

