Rain, hailstorm likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh, says Met

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 23 : The Meteorological Department has once again expressed the possibility of rain and hailstorm in some parts of the state due to western disturbance getting active from March 24 in Northern India.

According to the Met office, the weather will be fine for today (Thursday) and Friday. But after the western disturbance gets active from March 24 in Northern India, the weather of the state will witness the changes.

Senior Meteorologist H S Pandey said, "At present, scattered clouds are visible in the state due to the moisture arriving from the Arabian sea. These clouds will get clear after noon. The weather will be fine today and tomorrow. But another Western Disturbance is becoming active from March 24 in North India, due to which light drizzle, thunder and lightning conditions may occur in Gwalior Chambal division on March 25 and 26."

Along with this, on March 25, 26, and 27, there will be a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning in Eastern Madhya Pradesh which includes the districts of Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur and Sagar divisions, Pandey said, adding that there may be the possibility of hailstorm in some parts as well.

He added that in the last 24 hours, 1 cm of rainfall was recorded in Mandla district, scattered rain recorded in Hoshangabad and Pachmarhi. Besides, it was dry in the remaining parts of the state.

Talking about the temperature of the state capital Bhopal, Pandey said that the maximum temperature of the city was recorded as 31 degree celsius. The normal temperature of the city should be around 35 degrees celsius. A gradual increase in the temperature of the city will be seen in the coming days.

After March 26, the weather will be clear in Western Madhya Pradesh and after March 27 it will get clear in Eastern Madhya Pradesh as well, the meteorologist said.

