Rain, snow at isolated places in Kashmir during next 24 hrs

Srinagar, Feb 10 The MeT office said on Friday that partly cloudy sky in Jammu and light rain, snow at isolated places is likely to happen in Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy sky in Jammu division and rain/snow at isolated places in Kashmir division is expected during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Rain and snow occurred in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

Srinagar had 0.7, Pahalgam minus 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 9.2 and Leh minus 8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 12.8, Katra 10.6, Batote 2.2, Banihal 2 and Bhaderwah 2.1 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor