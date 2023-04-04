Rain, snow likely in Kashmir today

Srinagar, April 4 The weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that sky would be mainly clear in Jammu while intermittent rain or snow will occur in the Valley during the next 24 hours.

"Mainly clear sky in Jammu while intermittent rain/snow is likely in the Valley during next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 6.9, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 0.2 and Leh minus 2.5.

