Rain & snow likely to occur in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 7 Light rain lashed the plains and snow occurred in the higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh on Monday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast light rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

"Light rain and snow is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department told .

Srinagar had 7.0, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 6.0, Leh minus 0.4 and Kargil minus 6.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city 14.8, Katra 12.5 Batote 9.7, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 6.8 as the minimum.

