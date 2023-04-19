Rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K
By IANS | Published: April 19, 2023 10:30 AM 2023-04-19T10:30:03+5:30 2023-04-19T10:50:17+5:30
Srinagar, April 19 The MeT department on Wednesday forecast widespread rain or thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir during ...
Srinagar, April 19 The MeT department on Wednesday forecast widespread rain or thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.
The union territory experienced a similar weather on Tuesday.
"Widespread light rain or thunderstorms are likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 10.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.4 and Gulmarg 2 degrees as the minimum temperature.
In Ladakh region, Kargil registered 3.3 degrees and Leh 1.6.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app