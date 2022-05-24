Rain, wind & hailstorm bring respite from heatwave in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 24 Rain, wind and hailstorm in Rajasthan have brought the much-required respite for the people of the state who were reeling under the impact of a heat wave.

The mercury in most cities has come down to below 40 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Jaipur witnessed a cloudy sky during the day, and in the evening dusty winds blew whose intensity increased in the night.

According to the Meteorological Department, the wind speed was more than 60 km in Jaipur and surrounding areas.

Torrential rain accompanied by strong wind and hailstorm decreased the temperature in Jobner, while hoardings and trees fell on main roads in many areas of Jaipur.

Power outage was also reported from few areas

The day temperature in Hanumangarh district dropped by 11.4 degrees in the last 24 hours.

Jaipur registered a temperature of 33.8 degrees, Pilani 34.4, Dholpur 34.2, Alwar 32.2 and Karauli 33.3 degrees.

Almost all districts of the state except Phalodi, Barmer, Kota and Bundi recorded temperatures under 40 degrees.

