Rainfall expected in parts of Odisha on May 10-11, says Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday said that rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri in Odisha on May 10 and 11.

Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

