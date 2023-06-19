Rainfall ravage continues in West Sikkim

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 19 : The monsoonal rains continue to create havoc in Sikkim, as most parts of West Sikkim were ravaged by rainfall followed by landslides and swollen rivers on Saturday.

Places such as Uttarey, Sopakha, Dentam, and Sombaria among many other villages were affected by the rains.

Due to heavy rainfall, the Uttarey village road connecting Uttarey to Sopakha was completely swept away in many places including two bridges. Even a nearby trout fish farm and poultry farm were also washed away.

As per the official, there is property loss but no causality has been reported.

Similarly, in the Dentam area, the road connecting Dentam with Pelling and Gyalshing was completely washed away by the Kalaz River.

"One Kaccha house and one RCC building belonging to one Phurba Lepcha, two crematory sheds and an excavator of Lok Bahadur Thapa near Dentam bridge were also swept away by the rising water level of Kalaz River. Shifting the public to safer places is being carried out. So far, no human casualties reported," the official said.

In Sombaria, a house belonging to Dawa Sangay Sherpa at Lower Okhrey was on the verge of collapsing due to last night's incessant rainfall, all the occupants have been shifted to a safer location.

Due to the increase in the volume of the Ramam River, all the temporary bridges at border areas connecting West Bengal have been completely damaged.

Damages were also reported at NTPC station in Salayangdang, where temporary sheds of the project site including some machinery were swept away by the Ramam river.

No human casualty reported so far.

