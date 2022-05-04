Rains cool down sweltering Delhi NCR

New Delhi, May 4 Rains brought cheer for Delhi NCR residents towards evening but at the same time, wind shear and hailstorm in southwest Delhi prompted diversion of flights from the IGI Airport on Wednesday.

After an over two months long dry spell and on top of that three massive heat waves, this rainfall is a result of a Western Disturbance over the northwest Hinalayan Region.

Post 9 p.m., temperatures across Delhi NCR settled around 25 degrees Celsius or less.

After a pleasant morning and a not-so-hot day, around 4 p.m., the weather started changing with first a light storm and then strong winds and hail storms, especially at Pitampura and Rohini areas.

There were gusty winds around 50 kmph at Palam, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In case of rainfall, Palam and Safdarjung both received very less rainfall (termed as trace in meteorological parlance) till 5.30 p.m. while Safdarjung received 1.4 mm and Palam received 0.8 mm rainfall between 5.30 to 8.30 p.m.

Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius.

None of the stations in Delhi NCR recorded maximum temperature above 40.5 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed.

For Thursday, IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development. However, the maximum temperature would hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

It was not just Delhi that received rains but adjoining areas of NCR such as Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida and districts surrounding NCR such as Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Sambhal, Billari, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas and Hathras too.

