Rainwater gushes down street in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 26 : Rainwater gushes down a street in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the highest rainfall in Jodhpur at 64 mm till 5:30 pm.

Earlier today, IMD issued an alert of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall likely in some places over, East Rajasthan on June 29, Chhattisgarh on June 26, East Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and 27 and West Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and 28.

Significantly, rains have been lashing several parts of the state resulting in heavy damage to the infrastructure. It also caused the blockage of several roads and highways.

Moreover, the Himachal Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, on Monday, issued an advisory for tourists amid rains lashing several parts of the state asking them to secure their safety.

"Due to the heavy rainfall experienced in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, urges tourists to prioritize their safety when planning a visit to the state", said the Official statement.

Moreover, the southwest monsoon advanced over Mumbai and Delhi together for the first time in decades as heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed the two cities on Sunday.

