Raipur: Five sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for cannabis peddling

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] March 16 : A special NDPS court in Raipur on Wednesday convicted five persons in connection with cannabis peddling and sentenced them to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The court of Special NDPS Judge Raipur Atul Kumar Shrivastava has pronounced five persons identified as Kondru Dharmarao (39), Surjeet Singh Randhawa (43), Avtar Singh (45), hailing from Durg district; Vishnu Bhadra (56) and Premnand Bhadra (35), natives of Odisha, guilty of cannabis peddling and awarded them 20 years RI, said the order.

The court has also imposed Rs 2 lakh as fine on each convict.

On behalf of DRI, Special Public Prosecutor V P Hanumanta appeared in the court.

According to the information received, following a precise tip-off, a team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a truck in Raipur's Santoshi Nagar area on 23 June 2018 and recovered contraband weighing around 6545 kilograms. Meanwhile, police arrested Kondru, Avtar and Surjeet and the cannabis was seized. Based on the investigation findings, Vishnu and Premnand were held on 6 July 2018.

Recently, a special court in Raipur had convicted four persons for cannabis peddling and sentenced them to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment.

