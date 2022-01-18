Raise average of districts lagging in COVID-19 vaccination to level of state average: instructs CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said instructed the district collectors to raise the average of COVID-19 vaccination (both first and second dose) to the level of state average in districts lagging behind in vaccination coverage.

The instructions were given during the COVID-19 vaccination progress review meeting chaired by Bommai on Tuesday.

He instructed the collectors and District Health Officers (DHOs) to visit taluks and review distribution of medicines.

'Vaidyara Nade Hallliyakade' programme should be started to make Doctors and ANMs visit homes. A special SOP should be formulated for this, added the chief minister.

Bommai instructed concerned officials to ensure that the COVID-19 infection does not spread to other members of the family as about 94 per cent of the infected are in home isolation. The other members of the family too should be tested and treatment provided, if necessary, he added.

During the meeting, instructions were issued to strengthen private and government Out Patient Department (OPDs) in Bengaluru and to open new OPDs according to the population density.

He instructed officials that special SOPs to be formulated for vaccination and treatment of workers who are brought from other states to work in industries of the state.

Offficals were instructed to test and treat those in home isolation and identify people with comorbidities to ensure immediate treatment.

During the meeting, Bommai laid greater emphasis for health checkup and treatment for children.

Booster vaccination drive for frontline workers and health workers was also discussed in the meeting. District Health Officers were assigned the responsibility of preparing the list of those who have completed 90 days after getting vaccinated with the second dose.

