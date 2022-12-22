'Raising sensitive border issue with China in Parliament not good': Rijiju slams Cong amid Opp chorus for debate

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress, saying the 'sensitive' India-China border issue on the floor of the Parliament is not good.

Taking the attack to the grand old party, Rijiju, a native of Arunachal Pradesh which saw the latest flashpoint between Indian and Chinese troops on the LAC, in the Tawang sector, said the Congress did nothing to build infrastructure in areas bordering China during its years in power.

"In 2005, when we were in the Opposition and raised the border issue, the then leader of the House Pranab Mukherjee and PM, Manmohan Singh, said instead of discussing it in Parliament, the issue should be addressed internally as it is sensitive," Rijiju told ANI.

"After that, we didn't raise the issue again. The Congress seems to have forgotten that and bent on raising a sensitive issue in Parliament, which is not good. The Congress didn't work on developing infrastructure in the border areas," he added.

On former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's remark earlier that China was preparing for war on the borders of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh and the Centre wasn't awake to the threat, Rijiju said, "I don't wish to comment on Rahul Gandhi. He is an indisciplined and unpredictable leader who makes random statements. It isn't good for him."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Gandhi's statue on the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the December 9 faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari gave a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border clash with China.

At a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting held at the Central Hall on Wednesday, Sonia raised concerns over alleged border transgressions by China.

The chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Sonia said, "The continuing incursions by China on our border is a matter of serious concern. The whole nation stands with our vigilant soldiers, who repel such transgressions in inhospitable terrain. However, the government stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament. The Opposition parties as well as the people are in the dark on the ground situation in areas bordering China."

She added that a debate would strengthen the national resolve to deal with the the situation on the LAC.

Sonia said there is a convetion that whenever the country faces "a significant national challenge", the Parliament is taken into confidence.

( With inputs from ANI )

