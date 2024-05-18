Raj Babbar visits Nuh hospital to meet injured individuals in bus fire tragedy

Gurugram, May 18 Congress' candidate from Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency Raj Babbar on Saturday visited the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College at Nalhar in Nuh to meet those who sustained injuries in the Tauru bus fire incident.

At least nine persons were burnt alive and more than 24 were injured when a moving bus caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday.

During his visit to the hospital, Raj Babbar also inquired about the well-being of the injured people and prayed for their speedy recovery.

He also spoke to the doctors of the hospital and requested them to provide all the necessary and proper treatment.

"I am ready to provide all possible help and will ensure that the injured get better medical care," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate for Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat -- Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh -- has also expressed grief over the tragedy.

"I express my condolences to the families of those killed in the accident. I also wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," the sitting Gurgaon MP said.

Rao Inderjit Singh also said that he had immediately sent a team to Nalhar after the accident.

"Those undergoing treatment won't face any problems," the BJP leader said.

