Raj bypolls: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal's wife declares assets during nomination

Jaipur, Oct 27 Kanika Beniwal, the wife of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who has been fielded as the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate from Khinwsar Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, said in her nomination paper that she neither has any immovable property registered in her name nor any vehicle.

She filed her nomination paper on Friday which revealed that she has no immovable property in her name.

However, she owns a movable property worth Rs 33 lakh, while her husband Hanuman Beniwal has movable property worth Rs 48 lakh.

The couple owns a total movable property worth Rs 82.86 lakh.

It won't be wrong to say that both of them are not crorepatis even when their properties are summed up as it comes to around Rs 83 lakh.

Kanika Beniwal does not even own any vehicle in her name, while her husband has two old jeeps.

While Kanika Beniwal lacks any immovable property in her name, her husband has 4.5 acres of land worth Rs 11 lakh. She has bank deposits worth Rs 40,471 in her name whereas Rs 36.42 lakh is deposited in the name of the husband.

A BSc Biotech from Sukhadia University in Udaipur, Kanika owns cash of Rs 155000 in her hand while her husband has a cash of Rs 40,000. Also, she has a deposit of around Rs 40,000 in her bank account, while her husband has more than Rs 30 lakh deposited in his bank account.

Hanuman Beniwal also has a Sukanya Smridhi account which has a deposit of more than Rs 3.55 lakh.

The MP wife and MLA candidate has 400 gms of gold worth Rs 32 lakh in her name while her husband has 125 gm of gold worth Rs 10 lakh. Her husband also owns a gun and pistol.

The RLP fielded Kanika Beniwal on the last day of nomination filing after Congress fielded its candidate from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress allied with the INDIA bloc and fielded Hanuman Beniwal as its candidate from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency.

Beniwal won the election and was elected as an MP due to which the MLA seat was left vacant. Hence bypolls were announced on the seat in which Beniwal demanded two seats from Congress for the alliance, however, Congress denied and fielded its candidate Ratan Chaudhary from here.

BJP has fielded Rewant Ram from the Khinwsar seat.

A triangular contest for the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in Jaipur on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.

