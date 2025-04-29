Raj CM, Union Minister Manohar Lal review meeting in Jaipur

Jaipur, April 29 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that the state government is working with commitment to realise the resolution of the developed Rajasthan in which the Energy and Urban Development Department has an important role in attaining this goal.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is getting full support from the Central government to strengthen the power system and urban infrastructure in the state.

"Our double-engine government is successfully implementing public welfare schemes, which is benefiting eight crore people of the state," he said.

The Chief Minister held a state-level review meeting of the Energy and Urban Development Department with the Union Housing, Urban Affairs and Power Minister Manohar Lal at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

He directed the officials to complete the joint projects of the Central and state governments in a timely manner by coordinating with the Centre.

During the review of the Energy Department, CM Sharma said: "We are working with the goal of providing electricity to the farmers of the state during the day by the year 2027. PM Kusum Yojana has an important role in achieving this goal."

He added that under this scheme, about 800 MW decentralised solar power plants have been installed in the state in a short time.

Chief Minister Sharma directed the officials to ensure proper maintenance of production units and transmission systems for adequate power supply to the consumers.

The Chief Minister said that continuous support is being received from the Central government to strengthen the power system in the state.

"Due to the policies of the previous Congress government, our thermal units were facing the crisis of coal supply, but with the support of the Central government, now our thermal power plants have adequate coal available."

He added that during the Rabi season, the state government has provided uninterrupted power supply to the farmers of the state.

The peak demand of 19,165 MW from February till now has also been met, he said.

He thanked the Central government for giving full support in the form of temporary power quota allocated to the state from the common pool of central power generation plants.

CM Sharma urged Union Minister Manohar Lal to increase the allocation of power in accordance with the demand of power in the peak hours of the state on which the latter gave positive assurance.

The Union Minister said that Rajasthan is touching new heights of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma.

He added that excellent work is being done in the state in the field of energy, especially in the field of renewable energy.

The state government has made remarkable progress in PM Kusum Yojana and PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, he said.

The Union Minister expressed happiness over Rajasthan Vidyut Prasaran Nigam earning a profit of more than Rs 355 crore till December in the financial year 2024-25.

He said that the capacity of pump storage and battery storage should be developed rapidly in the state to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during peak hours.

Union Minister Manohar Lal said that Rajasthan is among the leading states of the country in PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.

He added that pollution-free and cheap energy is being made available through this scheme.

In the meeting, the Union Minister said that in the State Budget 2025-26, it has been announced to provide 150 units of electricity free of cost to the beneficiary families of the Chief Minister Free Electricity Scheme by connecting them to the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.

Manohar Lal directed the officials to speed up the works under the scheme and connect as many families as possible.

He said that priority should be given to installing smart pre-paid meters at the residences of consumers, including government departments of the state.

The Central government will also contribute to this, he added.

During the review of the Urban Development Department, the Union Minister said that sewerage should be mandatory in every municipal body and as per the need, work should also be done to replace old and dilapidated sewerage and correct alignment.

He praised the Chief Minister Sadbhavna Kendra started by the state government for helping the needy people and reusing unused items, calling it a good initiative.

During the review of PM e-Bus Seva Yojana in the meeting, it was told that under this scheme, an initial allocation of 675 buses was made to Rajasthan.

On the request of the state government, now additional 125 buses will also be given by the Centre for this, which will strengthen public service in urban areas.

During this, Jaipur Metro Project, Amrit 2.0 and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were discussed.

