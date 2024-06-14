Raj govt increases women's reservation in Grade III teacher recruitment to 50 pc

Jaipur, June 14 The Rajasthan government on Friday announced an increase in women's reservation in Grade III teacher recruitment examination from 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement on the eve of completing six months in office after taking oath on December 15, 2023.

An official note from the CMO said, "The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is committed to the empowerment of women and their all-round development. In this sequence, the Chief Minister has fulfilled another important promise made in the manifesto.

"The Chief Minister has approved the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act to increase the reservation limit for women from 30 per cent to 50 per cent in Grade III teacher recruitment. This sensitive decision of the Chief Minister will provide more employment opportunities to the women in the state and make them self-reliant."

