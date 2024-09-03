Raj HC extends parole to rape convict Asaram by five days for medical treatment

Jaipur, Sep 3 The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday extended the parole granted to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving life sentence in Jophpur Central Jail following his conviction in a rape case, by five more days for undergoing ayurveda treatment at the Madhavbaug Hospital in the Khopoli area on the outskirts of Pune.

On August 13, Asaram was granted a seven-day parole by the high court following which he left for the Pune facility on August. His parole period is being counted from the time his treatment for a heart ailment began.

In Khopali, Asaram is admitted to the private facility amid tight security, sources said.

Granting parole to the self-styled godman, the high court gave clear instructions that Asaram will not be able to meet anyone during the course of his treatment. Also, he will bear the entire cost incurred for his treatment and travel, the court noted.

Asaram has been serving life imprisonment in the Jodhpur prison following his conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other offences by a trial court in 2018 for raping a minor girl.

He was earlier allowed to undergo treatment at a private ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur under police custody. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS.

In March this year, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea filed by Asaram seeking suspension of sentence on medical grounds.

A bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had allowed the petitioner to file a fresh application before the Rajasthan High Court seeking to undergo treatment at the Pune facility under police custody.

On January 11, the Rajasthan High Court had rejected the fourth application filed by Asaram seeking suspension of sentence or bail on the ground that law and order problems may arise if he is not allowed to receive medical treatment of his choice.

On April 25, 2018, Asaram was convicted of raping a minor by a special POCSO court in Jodhpur which sentenced him to life imprisonment.

He has been in jail since September 2, 2013.

In January 2023, a court in Gujarat had convicted the self-styled godman in a decade-old sexual assault case involving a woman disciple, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The victim had accused Asaram of repeatedly raping her at his ashram in 2013.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor