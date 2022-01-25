Raj man held with unaccounted Rs 1.88 crore cash, gold in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada, Jan 25 A man from Rajasthan was arrested on Tuesday on charges of transporting unaccounted Rs 1.48 crore worth gold and Rs 40 lakh cash in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

During a preventive check ahead of Republic Day, personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) attached to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station nabbed Mahendra Singh Rao, a resident of Udaipur, while he was travelling on the Mumbai-LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express.

The 36-year-old accused has been handed over to the Government Railway Police, Mangaluru Central, along with the gold and money. The currency found is in the denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.

The man was caught when RPF personnel checked his bag and found the cash wrapped in newspapers.

The accused claimed that he received the gold and cash from a person in Mumbai referred by his employer Praveen Singh.

Singh allegedly owns Shubh Gold in Kozhikode. Further investigation is on.

