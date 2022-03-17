Raj police invoke Jai-Veeru in Holi tweets, get trolled for 'biased' narrative

Jaipur, March 17 On the eve of Holi, the Rajasthan Police sent across a message through tweets, warning those who create ruckus during the festival by invoking the immortal characters from the cult Bollywood film 'Sholay' Jai and Veeru.

In the 1975 hit film, Amitabh Bachchcan played Jai, while Dharmendra enacted the role of Veeru.

The theme of the tweets by Rajasthan Police is based on the characters from 'Sholay', including 'Mausi' whom Dharmnedra requests for solemnising his marriage with Hema Malini, who played the role of Basanti.

One of the tweets shows the scene where Dharmendra is hanging from a water tank and warning Mausi by saying 'khood jaoonga, mar jaoonga', while people below say 'Mausi taiyar hai'.

The police version says, "Mausi taiyar ho na ho, par Rajasthan police taiyar hai."

Another tweet says, "Ha se Holi per bhale hi rangeen ho jaye sarobar, lekin ha se huddang na karen varna ha se Hawalat ki hawa pad sakte hai."

However, social media users criticised the police for posting such tweets only during Holi, and not during any other festival of any other community.

One social media user said, "It would have been good had the police had the courage to launch a similar campaign on any other religious event/festival."

