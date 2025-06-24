Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Eighth Accused Lokendra Tomar Gets Three-Day Transit Remand

Lokendra Singh Tomar, the eighth accused in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, was produced in a Gwalior court on Tuesday and granted a three-day transit remand. He is accused of disposing of the pistol and a bag of money connected to the case, as well as destroying evidence. According to Police Station Incharge Rashid Khan, Tomar was taken into custody by the Gwalior Crime Branch on Monday. After undergoing a medical examination, he will be taken to Shillong via Indore, Delhi and Guwahati. “Lokendra Kumar was presented in court. A three-day transit remand has been approved. After his medical test here, he will be taken to Indore, from there to Delhi, then to Guwahati. He will reach Shillong by road,” Khan said.

Assistant District Prosecution Officer Prashant Sharma said that Tomar was named during the interrogation of other accused in the case. Sharma added that Tomar is suspected of misleading the investigation and tampering with facts. Meanwhile, late on Monday, a Shillong Police team seized a CCTV DVR from the Indore residence of Shilom James. James, a property dealer who allegedly rented a flat to one of the main accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was arrested on June 21.

Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Singh Kushwaha were earlier remanded to 13 days of judicial custody by a court in Meghalaya’s Shillong.

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed man who had travelled to Meghalaya on his honeymoon. His body was found in a gorge near Sohra on June 2. Those arrested include Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, Anand, Shilom James and Lokendra Tomar.

(With inputs from agencies)