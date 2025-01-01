Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Rescued from Borewell After 10 Days in Kotputli, Condition Critical (Watch Video)

KOTPUTLI, Rajasthan (January 1, 2025): A 3-year-old girl, trapped for 10 days in a 700-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli, was finally rescued on Wednesday.Chetna was immediately taken to a hospital after being pulled from the borewell, but her condition remains critical.

Kotputli, Rajasthan: After 10 days, a child trapped in a borewell was successfully rescued. The administration had been working tirelessly for days to ensure the child's safety pic.twitter.com/ts44OhGdrC — IANS (@ians_india) January 1, 2025

Earlier in the day, rescue teams sprayed phenyl and burned camphor around the borewell to control any potential stench in case of a tragic outcome.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) led the operation, which involved digging a parallel tunnel to reach the child. The rescue effort faced numerous challenges, including solid rock layers and rainy weather. The mission was one of the longest rescue operations in the state.

Chetna had shown no signs of movement since December 24, raising fears about her condition. Her family accused the administration of negligence. Her mother, Dholi Devi, questioned whether such delays would have occurred if the child had belonged to a senior official.

Chetna fell into the borewell on December 23 in Sarund village. Initial attempts to rescue her using rings failed. Two days later, authorities decided to dig a parallel pit and create a tunnel to reach her. The NDRF team worked to lay a 170-foot pipe and dig a 10-foot tunnel, but an error in direction caused delays.