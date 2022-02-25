Rajasthan: 4-year-old boy falls in borewell in Sikar

A four-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police informed.

Police said that the rescue operation is underway to save the child's life.

Speaking to , Dhara Singh Meena, Additional Collector, Sikar said, "A boy slipped and fell into an uncovered borewell more than 55 feet deep at a village in Sikar district on Thursday and efforts are on to rescue the child."

More details are awaited.

