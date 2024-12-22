Rajasthan: 5 Policemen Injured in Car Overturn Accident in Vasundhara Raje’s Convoy

In a tragic turn of events, five policemen were injured when a vehicle in former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's convoy overturned in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday. The accident occurred while Raje was en route to meet former minister Otaram Dewasi to offer condolences over his mother's passing. Seven policemen were traveling in the car.

The injured police personnel have been identified as Rooparam, Bhag Chand, Suraj, Naveen, and Jitendra. Upon hearing of the accident, Raje quickly made her way to the officers and ensured they were placed in an ambulance for transport to the Government Hospital in Bali. Local MLA Pushpendra Singh accompanied them to oversee their treatment.

The accident took place as a police car escorting Raje between Bali and Kot Baliyan overturned while attempting to avoid a motorcycle rider. A BJP leader, who was behind the vehicle, told news agency PTI that the car overturned three times. He immediately got out and helped transport the injured policemen to a hospital. The injured officers are currently receiving treatment at Bali Hospital, where Collector, Minister, SP Chunarama Jat, and MLA Pushpendra Singh have been present to ensure proper care. Raje’s vehicle, however, did not sustain any damage.